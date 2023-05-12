13-8 about Auguste Rodin for the Guineas was ridiculous - but 5-1 for the Derby definitely isn't

Wasn't the 13-8 about Auguste Rodin winning the Guineas the most ridiculous price you've ever seen in your life? No, actually, on second thoughts, that award goes to Irving in the 2014 Supreme after being sent off joint-favourite alongside some yoke called Vautour. The genius that I am somehow managed to sneakily get some 5-2 about Irving a few days beforehand. A glorious bit of value.

Anyway, getting back to Auguste Rodin. Madness, wasn't it? Here you had a horse we hadn't seen for 196 days who, no matter what happened last Saturday, was going to be stepping up in trip next time and was taking on a whole heap of unexposed three-year-olds with very little collateral form to go on. Oh, and on bottomless ground as well.

I told anyone who would listen to me that Little Big Bear was a ridiculous price too, but only because he was 5-1 rather than 5-2. Here you had the outstanding juvenile of his generation, rated 5lb superior to anything else in the race, who produced such a stunning performance in the Phoenix Stakes that it had to be seen to be believed. Of course he was going to stay. He was as chilled as Tom Hanks as a child. Nothing was going to change when he got big.