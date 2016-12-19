O’Sullivan eyes Chepstow glory with Baie Des Iles
Ross O'Sullivan has confirmed that Baie Des Iles is on course for the Coral Welsh Grand National on December 27.
A winner of the Conyngham Cup at Punchestown in January, O'Sullivan has always had the Welsh Grand National in mind for the five-year-old mare.
He said: "She loves soft ground and loves a stamina test. When you put those two things together, you think of the Welsh Grand National.”
O'Sullivan's wife Katie Walsh will partner the 141-rated chaser, who has already had a prep run over hurdles under her belt.
He added: “That run over hurdles at Navan last month will stand to her and she seems to have come on very well from that.
“She's definitely one of the best horses I have trained so far and we are looking forward to the challenge in Chepstow – the more rain the better."