O’Sullivan eyes Chepstow glory with Baie Des Iles

Baie Des Iles: the gorgeous grey represents the husband and wife combination of Ross O'Sullivan and Katie Walsh

Ross O'Sullivan has confirmed that Baie Des Iles is on course for the Coral Welsh Grand National on December 27.

A winner of the Conyngham Cup at Punchestown in January, O'Sullivan has always had the Welsh Grand National in mind for the five-year-old mare.

He said: "She loves soft ground and loves a stamina test. When you put those two things together, you think of the Welsh Grand National.”

O'Sullivan's wife Katie Walsh will partner the 141-rated chaser, who has already had a prep run over hurdles under her belt.

He added: “That run over hurdles at Navan last month will stand to her and she seems to have come on very well from that.

“She's definitely one of the best horses I have trained so far and we are looking forward to the challenge in Chepstow – the more rain the better."