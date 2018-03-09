O'Brien stars please in pre-Dubai workout at Dundalk

Aidan O'Brien made the most of having three runners in the Patton Stakes at Dundalk on Friday evening to work ten other horses before racing, including Dubai World Cup day hopes Idaho and Lancaster Bomber.

Idaho, under Donnacha O'Brien, and Lancaster Bomber (Ryan Moore), were in a group of six, which also included Group 1 winner Deauville and smart four-year-old War Decree, completing a gallop over the full ten-furlong circuit.

O'Brien said: "Idaho and Lancaster Bomber have both been invited to run in Dubai over a mile and a half and nine furlongs respectively, and the three runners in the feature race tonight [Mendelssohn, Seahenge and Threeandfourpence] have all been invited, so we have five going out at the moment.



"This was just to get a run and an away day into them before they travel. They worked well. Deauville worked well, although he's not invited, and War Decree worked very well."

O'Brien even brought his own set of starting stalls – American-style stalls with a bell – and as soon as the first set of horses galloped, the stalls were moved to the five-furlong start, from where Washington DC, Fleet Review, Intelligence Cross and Declarationofpeace began their work.

O'Brien added: "We use those stalls whenever we can for horses who might be travelling and it's a good experience for them. This is a great facility here and it's great to have it. We use it as often as we can.

"That should bring those horses on a good bit and we're very happy with what they did."

