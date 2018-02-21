Racing Post Home
News TODAY'S BIRTHDAYS

Novelist Jilly Cooper among those celebrating on Wednesday

Jilly Cooper: novelist and owner is 81
Edward Whitaker
1 of 1

Lenny Beasley 41 
Rider of Choisir & Stratum

Claudio Marzocco 59 
Owner of Lawman

Nicky Howe 58 
Rider of Fine Sun & Luqman

Peter Kavanagh 58 
Rider of Boro Quarter & Redundant Pal

Jacqui Oliver 54 
Rider of Aonoch

King Harald V 81 
Champion owner in Norway 1969

Markus Graff 66 
Owner of Akbar & Darasim

Ian Payne 65 
Joint-owner of Halcon Genelardais

David Bradley 64 
Joint-stable lad of the year 2009

Paul Rogers 48 
BHA business analyst

Andrew Elliott 56 
Brightwells auctioneer

Jilly Cooper 81 
Novelist & racehorse owner

Michael Clower 74 
Journalist & author

