Novelist Jilly Cooper among those celebrating on Wednesday
Lenny Beasley 41
Rider of Choisir & Stratum
Claudio Marzocco 59
Owner of Lawman
Nicky Howe 58
Rider of Fine Sun & Luqman
Peter Kavanagh 58
Rider of Boro Quarter & Redundant Pal
Jacqui Oliver 54
Rider of Aonoch
King Harald V 81
Champion owner in Norway 1969
Markus Graff 66
Owner of Akbar & Darasim
Ian Payne 65
Joint-owner of Halcon Genelardais
David Bradley 64
Joint-stable lad of the year 2009
Paul Rogers 48
BHA business analyst
Andrew Elliott 56
Brightwells auctioneer
Jilly Cooper 81
Novelist & racehorse owner
Michael Clower 74
Journalist & author