Novelist Jilly Cooper among those celebrating on Wednesday

Lenny Beasley 41

Rider of Choisir & Stratum



Claudio Marzocco 59

Owner of Lawman



Nicky Howe 58

Rider of Fine Sun & Luqman



Peter Kavanagh 58

Rider of Boro Quarter & Redundant Pal



Jacqui Oliver 54

Rider of Aonoch



King Harald V 81

Champion owner in Norway 1969



Markus Graff 66

Owner of Akbar & Darasim



Ian Payne 65

Joint-owner of Halcon Genelardais



David Bradley 64

Joint-stable lad of the year 2009



Paul Rogers 48

BHA business analyst



Andrew Elliott 56

Brightwells auctioneer



Jilly Cooper 81

Novelist & racehorse owner



Michael Clower 74

Journalist & author