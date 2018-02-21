Racing Post Home
Thursday Action 3.00 THURLES

Not Many Left out to build on impressive Navan win for Harrington

Not Many Left represents Jessica Harrington in Thurles feature
Patrick McCann
Patrick McCann
1 of 1
By Tony O'Hehir

3.00 Thurles
Thurles Racecourse Michael Purcell Memorial Novice Hurdle (Grade 3) | 5yo+ | 2m4f | ATR

A ten-length winner over this trip at Navan last month, Not Many Left steps up in class to tackle this Grade 3 event in which he faces five rivals, three of them representing Gordon Elliott.

Jessica Harrington, trainer of Not Many Left, said of the five-year-old: "He won his maiden very well over the distance at Navan. He showed there that he stays well and he handles testing ground.

"He seems in good order and, while he's going up in grade, we're hoping he'll run a very good race."

Gun Digger, another easy recent winner over a slightly shorter trip at Down Royal last month, is ridden by Jack Kennedy and heads the Gordon Elliott and Gigginstown trio, with Davy Russell on Roaring Bull and Rachael Blackmore partnering Blow By Blow.

Elliott said: "Gun Digger has the best recent form and was good at Down Royal last time. He's in good order and probably has the best chance of our three.

"Blow By Blow was disappointing in a Grade 1 at Naas early last month. We tried blinkers then and he's wearing them again. We're putting cheekpieces on Roaring Bull for the first time in the hope they might bring about some improvement."

Tin Soldier (right): won the race last year for Willie Mullins, who is represented by Sympa Des Flos
Patrick McCann
Patrick McCann

Successful with Tin Soldier a year ago, Willie Mullins is represented by Sympa Des Flos who was pulled up here on his most recent start having got off the mark over hurdles when landing a 2m6f maiden at Limerick in December.

"He was very disappointing last time and we're just hoping he can return to the form he showed at Limerick," Mullins admitted.

The Terence O'Brien-trained Articulum, pulled up in the same race in which Sympa Des Flos contested over this course last month, won a 2m maiden at Cork by 35 lengths in November and completes the line-up.

 

