Going news, market moves and punting pointers to help boost your festival bank

Jump racing fans will have one eye on the declarations for the first day of the Cheltenham Festival, but the jockeys have day-to-day business to take care of before they focus on Cheltenham.

There is no day off for the likes of Richard Johnson, Sam Twiston-Davies, Nico de Boinville, Wayne Hutchinson, Paddy Brennan and others with mounts this week.

All have rides on the day's two racecards at Market Rasen and Warwick which they will hope to come through preferably with a confidence boosting victory and no injuries.

Talking of the Cheltenham Festival, the going remains testing at Prestbury Park. Sunday's update from Simon Claisse, clerk of the course, keeps the ground soft, heavy in places with more rain due.

Going report

Market Rasen (first race at: 2.00)

Soft, heavy in places (GoingStick: 5.5 hurdles; 5.2 chase)



Warwick (2.20)

Chase: soft, heavy in places

Hurdles: heavy, soft in places

Market movers

3.05 Market Rasen: Yourholidayisover into 13-2 (from 9)

3.35 Market Rasen: The Ogle Gogle Man into 9-2 (from 11-2)

What to back

Tom Segal provides the insight on the day's two meetings at which he has found a well-handicapped hurdle but offers some valuable observations on aspects of the Cheltenham Festival before he gets stuck into the racing at Market Rasen and Warwick.



Rob Watson has selected the Ten Second Tip from the card at Market Rasen.

What to read

A must read interview with leading jump jockey Barry Geraghty provides plenty of insight into how the second most successful rider at the Cheltenham Festival is approaching this year's meeting.

Geraghty tells Richard Forristal how he was forced to miss last year's fixture due to injury and his hopes for this week when Champion Hurdle favourite Buveur D'Air is among his mounts.

While Noel Meade reveals a passion for shoes in the Sunday Q&A.

What to watch

With the final field for the Unibet Champion Hurdle available after noon, here is another catch-up on what our panellists think will win the prize from our recent Facebook Live preview show.



The best of Racing Post Sport

Dan Childs assesses the implications of Saturday's Premier League matches including the battle to stay up with West Ham suffering a shattering blow to their survival hopes.

The Premier League schedule is not over though. Arsenal take on Watford while Bournemouth's clash with Tottenham Hotspur which is the subject of Mark Langdon's focus.



Final thought

For the first time every race at Cheltenham will be subject to 48 hour declarations so let's has to miss out because connections forget to meet today's special deadline.