Racing Post logo
Search iconStar iconFree Bets
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race
14:05 HamiltonHorse icon
FREE BETS
Check out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
Offer
Digital Newspaper
Horse Tracker
My Bookmakers
Profile icon
Log in
Profile icon
Racing Post logo
Star iconFree Bets
Horse iconnext race off
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race
14:05 HamiltonHorse icon
FREE BETS
Check out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
Offer
  • MoreChevron down
PartialLogo
Newmarket Gallops
premium

William Haggas filly limbers up in style for Prix de Diane mission

All the intel from a busy morning on Newmarket's gallops

Google

Click here to add us to your Google preferred sources or find out more here

William Haggas is targeting the Prix de Diane with his recent York winner Lilt, who was part of a Somerville Lodge team to work on the watered gallop at opening time on Wednesday.

The unbeaten daughter of Lope De Vega finished off well when winning a Listed contest over a mile at York last time and shaped as though the extra two furlongs at Chantilly on June 14 would play to her strengths when winging past her lead horse.

Team Haggas on Wednesday morning
Team Haggas on Wednesday morning

Rapper on song

Read the full story

Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.

Subscribe to unlock
  • Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
  • Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
  • Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
  • Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
  • Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
  • Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Subscribe

Already a subscriber?Log in

author image
Newmarket correspondent

Published on inNewmarket Gallops

Last updated

iconCopy
Google

Click here to add us to your Google preferred sources or find out more here

more inNewmarket Gallops
more inNewmarket Gallops