William Haggas filly limbers up in style for Prix de Diane mission

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William Haggas is targeting the Prix de Diane with his recent York winner Lilt , who was part of a Somerville Lodge team to work on the watered gallop at opening time on Wednesday.

The unbeaten daughter of Lope De Vega finished off well when winning a Listed contest over a mile at York last time and shaped as though the extra two furlongs at Chantilly on June 14 would play to her strengths when winging past her lead horse.

Team Haggas on Wednesday morning

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