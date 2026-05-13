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Newmarket Gallops
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WATCH: Ombudsman steps up his preparations - plus an unbeaten filly impresses for Roger Varian ahead of a weekend assignment

Newmarket correspondent David Milnes reports from the gallops

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Ombudsman will have a warm-up run before a return to Royal Ascot next month, as was the case last year, and the three-time Group 1 winner stepped up his preparation for that intended trial on the Al Bahathri Polytrack on Wednesday under regular partner Gary Forster. 

The five-year-old, trained by John and Thady Gosden, looks to have come out of his successful trip to Dubai in March in good order, and moved a couple of lengths clear of his lead horse, Devil’s Advocate, who is no mug himself with a rating of 109. 

Ombudsman at the weekend
Ombudsman at home at the weekend

Devil's Advocate performed pacemaking duties for his stablemate in the Champion Stakes at Ascot in October and is likely to play a part again this year.

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Newmarket correspondent

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