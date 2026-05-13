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WATCH: Ombudsman steps up his preparations - plus an unbeaten filly impresses for Roger Varian ahead of a weekend assignment
Newmarket correspondent David Milnes reports from the gallops
Ombudsman will have a warm-up run before a return to Royal Ascot next month, as was the case last year, and the three-time Group 1 winner stepped up his preparation for that intended trial on the Al Bahathri Polytrack on Wednesday under regular partner Gary Forster.
The five-year-old, trained by John and Thady Gosden, looks to have come out of his successful trip to Dubai in March in good order, and moved a couple of lengths clear of his lead horse, Devil’s Advocate, who is no mug himself with a rating of 109.
Devil's Advocate performed pacemaking duties for his stablemate in the Champion Stakes at Ascot in October and is likely to play a part again this year.
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Published on inNewmarket Gallops
Last updated
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