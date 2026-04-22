WATCH: Field Of Gold in sparkling form ahead of comeback - plus Roger Varian excited about a Sea The Stars debutant

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Field Of Gold is set to get his season under way at Sandown on Friday and had a change of venue for his last serious workout when boxing over to the Cambridge Road Polytrack last Thursday.

The new setting certainly suited the dual Group 1 winner, who was watched by joint-trainer John Gosden as he went clear of his new lead horse Exposure.

The grey has not missed a beat all winter and looks primed for his return in the bet365 Mile at the track where he won the Group 3 Solario Stakes as a juvenile.