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Newmarket Gallops
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WATCH: Field Of Gold in sparkling form ahead of comeback - plus Roger Varian excited about a Sea The Stars debutant
Field Of Gold is set to get his season under way at Sandown on Friday and had a change of venue for his last serious workout when boxing over to the Cambridge Road Polytrack last Thursday.
The new setting certainly suited the dual Group 1 winner, who was watched by joint-trainer John Gosden as he went clear of his new lead horse Exposure.
The grey has not missed a beat all winter and looks primed for his return in the bet365 Mile at the track where he won the Group 3 Solario Stakes as a juvenile.
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more inNewmarket Gallops
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