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Newmarket Gallops
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WATCH: Bow Echo continues his Royal Ascot preparations - plus a multiple Group 1 winner is progressing quickly at home
The countdown to Royal Ascot and the St James's Palace Stakes continued for Bow Echo on Tuesday morning, with the brilliant 2,000 Guineas winner and his lead horse Brasil Power in action on the Cambridge Road Polytrack.
Billy Loughnane hopped aboard his Classic winner and came with his usual late surge to swoop past Grace McEntee on the lead horse over seven furlongs.
Royal Ascot clue
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more inNewmarket Gallops
- Juddmonte's leading Oaks contender impresses before Epsom - plus don't miss this 900,000gns buy's potential debut next week
- William Haggas filly limbers up in style for Prix de Diane mission
- 'He's right where we want him' - Bow Echo delights George Boughey, plus an unraced two-year-old catches the eye
- Derby hope sparkles for John and Thady Gosden - plus an unraced two-year-old who could be Royal Ascot standard
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