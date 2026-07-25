Unbeaten juvenile shows electric form on the gallops before big Goodwood assignment in new colours to be worn by William Buick

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The chief action on the watered gallop on Saturday morning surrounded the promising unbeaten juvenile Flann Sunna , who finished off a five-furlong workout with a lead horse in his usual electric fashion.

The son of Blue Point won his maiden at Windsor last month by three and a half lengths and followed that up in a conditions race at Ascot, winning by even further. Both outings were over six furlongs and the Simon and Ed Crisford-trained youngster is set for his first big test in the Group 2 Markel Richmond Stakes at Goodwood on Thursday.

Having previously carried the colours of Rabbah Racing, Flann Sunna has recently been transferred into the ownership of Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed Al Maktoum and will be ridden by William Buick for the first time on Thursday as part of his Godolphin duties.