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Newmarket Gallops
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Unbeaten Classic hero Bow Echo begins his build-up to the Sussex Stakes - plus some weekend clues as the weather heats up

Bow Echo (Billy Loughnane) (nearside) on the Cambridge Road Polytrack
Bow Echo (Billy Loughnane) (near side) on the Cambridge Road Polytrack
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Bow Echo began his build-up for his intended first encounter with older horses in the Group 1 Visit Qatar Sussex Stakes at Goodwood on July 29 when breezing on Tuesday morning with a new lead horse. 

The unbeaten two-time Group 1 winner took to his usual venue of the Cambridge Road Polytrack, where he was ridden by Billy Loughnane in his first workout since his narrow victory over old foe Gstaad at Royal Ascot last month. 

That win seems to have put the edge on the son of Night Of Thunder as he was not given a horsebox ride from Craven House Stables and back on this occasion.

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Newmarket correspondent

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