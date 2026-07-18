- More
Trawlerman takes the goggles off before impressive workout as he is primed for maiden Goodwood Cup bid
Trawlerman had his famous goggles on going down for his latest workout on the Al Bahathri on Saturday morning, but they were taken off before he pleased in a solo exercise ahead of the Goodwood Cup.
The eight-year-old covered as far as the Polytrack facility will go, which is a mile, and looks up for what will be just his second ever appearance at the Sussex track, four years after his first.
Also working to a Glorious Goodwood timetable is Friendly Soul (Robert Havlin), who skipped the Falmouth Stakes at Newmarket and looks to have reaped the benefit judging by her latest effort with a lead horse. She is entered in the Group 1 Nassau Stakes.
Read the full story
Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.
Subscribe to unlock
- Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
- Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
- Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
- Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
- Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
- Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Already a subscriber?Log in
Published on inNewmarket Gallops
Last updated
- An exciting juvenile catches the eye - plus a luckless Royal Ascot sprinter on track for Curragh recovery mission
- Unbeaten Classic hero Bow Echo begins his build-up to the Sussex Stakes - plus some weekend clues as the weather heats up
- Royal Ascot runner-up looks in top shape as July festival contenders undergo final prep
- Top Aussie sprinter Asfoora impresses before drop in class at Sandown this weekend
- Rare visit from Clifford Lee as James Tate shows off his smart two-year-olds - plus a red-hot workout on the watered gallop
- An exciting juvenile catches the eye - plus a luckless Royal Ascot sprinter on track for Curragh recovery mission
- Unbeaten Classic hero Bow Echo begins his build-up to the Sussex Stakes - plus some weekend clues as the weather heats up
- Royal Ascot runner-up looks in top shape as July festival contenders undergo final prep
- Top Aussie sprinter Asfoora impresses before drop in class at Sandown this weekend
- Rare visit from Clifford Lee as James Tate shows off his smart two-year-olds - plus a red-hot workout on the watered gallop