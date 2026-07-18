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Newmarket Gallops
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Trawlerman takes the goggles off before impressive workout as he is primed for maiden Goodwood Cup bid

Trawlerman in action on the Al Bahathri Polytrack on Saturday morning
Trawlerman in action on the Al Bahathri Polytrack on Saturday morning
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Trawlerman had his famous goggles on going down for his latest workout on the Al Bahathri on Saturday morning, but they were taken off before he pleased in a solo exercise ahead of the Goodwood Cup. 

The eight-year-old covered as far as the Polytrack facility will go, which is a mile, and looks up for what will be just his second ever appearance at the Sussex track, four years after his first. 

Also working to a Glorious Goodwood timetable is Friendly Soul (Robert Havlin), who skipped the Falmouth Stakes at Newmarket and looks to have reaped the benefit judging by her latest effort with a lead horse. She is entered in the Group 1 Nassau Stakes.

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Newmarket correspondent

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