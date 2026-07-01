Top Aussie sprinter Asfoora impresses before drop in class at Sandown this weekend

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Aussie raider Asfoora took to the watered gallop on Tuesday morning before an intended drop in class at the weekend and did not disappoint when powering past the famous Bushes in a four-furlong blast.

The Henry Dwyer-trained mare has improved with her racing this season, most recently finishing seventh when trying to regain her crown in the Group 1 King Charles III Stakes at Royal Ascot, and is to have her sights lowered for the Group 3 Coral Charge at Sandown on Saturday.

Haggas makes right Call