Running Lion on course for second shot at Oaks glory next weekend

Running in the French Oaks

Running Lion is set to get a second shot at Oaks glory in next Sunday’s Prix de Diane at Chantilly after her withdrawal at the start at Epsom and she could not have looked in better shape on the Al Bahathri on Saturday morning ahead of her first overseas run.

Running Lion and Oisin Murphy head to the Al Bahathri

Oisin Murphy threw his whip down at the start when the John and Thady Gosden-trained filly was withdrawn after kicking the back gate of her stall open last weekend but he had no need for his whip on this occasion as Running Lion bounded clear of her lead horse over a mile. The daughter of Roaring Lion passed a mandatory stalls test at Chelmsford on Thursday with no problems.