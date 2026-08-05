Royal Ascot winner and a Classic second tee up York tilts - plus Dylan Cunha handicapper impresses in Knavesmire build-up

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George Boughey had a successful Goodwood and is hoping for the same at York's Ebor festival in a fortnight’s time where one of his main players will be Libertango in the Group 2 Lowther Stakes.

Jack Callan, who also rides out stable star Bow Echo, was aboard the Albany winner as she shared company with the promising Evenfall over five furlongs on the Cambridge Road Polytrack, with the high-class pairing finishing upsides.

Libertango and Jack Callan on Tuesday morning

The daughter of No Nay Never was beaten by local rival Senorita Bonita in the Group 2 Duchess of Cambridge Stakes at the Newmarket July festival, but there will be no rematch as Victorious Forever's talented juvenile is being aimed at the Group 1 Prix Morny at Deauville.