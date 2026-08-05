- More
Royal Ascot winner and a Classic second tee up York tilts - plus Dylan Cunha handicapper impresses in Knavesmire build-up
George Boughey had a successful Goodwood and is hoping for the same at York's Ebor festival in a fortnight’s time where one of his main players will be Libertango in the Group 2 Lowther Stakes.
Jack Callan, who also rides out stable star Bow Echo, was aboard the Albany winner as she shared company with the promising Evenfall over five furlongs on the Cambridge Road Polytrack, with the high-class pairing finishing upsides.
The daughter of No Nay Never was beaten by local rival Senorita Bonita in the Group 2 Duchess of Cambridge Stakes at the Newmarket July festival, but there will be no rematch as Victorious Forever's talented juvenile is being aimed at the Group 1 Prix Morny at Deauville.
Read the full story
Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.
Subscribe to unlock
- Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
- Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
- Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
- Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
- Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
- Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Already a subscriber?Log in
Published on inNewmarket Gallops
Last updated
- Electric gallop hints Crisford ace is ready for his first big test – and William Buick takes the reins at Goodwood
- The evidence from this flying Gosden colt tells me he will be very difficult to beat at York this weekend
- Trawlerman takes the goggles off before impressive workout as he is primed for maiden Goodwood Cup bid
- An exciting juvenile catches the eye - plus a luckless Royal Ascot sprinter on track for Curragh recovery mission
- Unbeaten Classic hero Bow Echo begins his build-up to the Sussex Stakes - plus some weekend clues as the weather heats up
- Electric gallop hints Crisford ace is ready for his first big test – and William Buick takes the reins at Goodwood
- The evidence from this flying Gosden colt tells me he will be very difficult to beat at York this weekend
- Trawlerman takes the goggles off before impressive workout as he is primed for maiden Goodwood Cup bid
- An exciting juvenile catches the eye - plus a luckless Royal Ascot sprinter on track for Curragh recovery mission
- Unbeaten Classic hero Bow Echo begins his build-up to the Sussex Stakes - plus some weekend clues as the weather heats up