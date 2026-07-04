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Royal Ascot runner-up looks in top shape as July festival contenders undergo final prep
Bloodstock agent Anthony Stroud was a rare visitor to the watered gallop on Saturday morning where he watched his sales topper Senorita Bonita kick off the action for the Simon and Ed Crisford camp.
The early start was worth it for the bloodstock agent as the daughter of Starspangledbanner swiftly put daylight between herself and a senior lead horse in the hands of her regular partner Kat Irmer.
The chestnut was not stopping when second over five furlongs in the Group 2 Queen Mary Stakes at Royal Ascot and should relish the extra furlong of the Duchess of Cambridge Stakes on Friday.
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Published on inNewmarket Gallops
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