Rare visit from Clifford Lee as James Tate shows off his smart two-year-olds - plus a red-hot workout on the watered gallop

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Clifford Lee was a rare visitor to the Heath on Friday morning after staying on after racing at Newmarket on Thursday to ride work for James Tate.

The trainer wanted him to partner the Palace Pier two-year-old Palace Legacy, who showed some promise in his work with an older lead horse on the Cambridge Road Polytrack.

Clifford Lee and Palace Legacy

However, the eye was more drawn towards the following group in which Grey Tamam finished strongly in her exercise over six furlongs. It is not surprising the daughter of Churchill, who holds two entries on Thursday, is precocious as she cost Jaber Abdullah €140,000 at the Tattersalls Ireland Breeze-Up sale last month.