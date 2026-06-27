Racing Post logo
Search iconStar iconFree Bets
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race
14:32 ChesterHorse icon
FREE BETS
Check out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
Offer
Digital Newspaper
Horse Tracker
My Bookmakers
Profile icon
Log in
Profile icon
Racing Post logo
Star iconFree Bets
Horse iconnext race off
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race
14:32 ChesterHorse icon
FREE BETS
Check out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
Offer
  • MoreChevron down
PartialLogo
Newmarket Gallops
premium

Rare visit from Clifford Lee as James Tate shows off his smart two-year-olds - plus a red-hot workout on the watered gallop

Google

Click here to add us to your Google preferred sources or find out more here

Clifford Lee was a rare visitor to the Heath on Friday morning after staying on after racing at Newmarket on Thursday to ride work for James Tate.

The trainer wanted him to partner the Palace Pier two-year-old Palace Legacy, who showed some promise in his work with an older lead horse on the Cambridge Road Polytrack. 

Clifford Lee and Palace Legacy
Clifford Lee and Palace Legacy

However, the eye was more drawn towards the following group in which Grey Tamam finished strongly in her exercise over six furlongs. It is not surprising the daughter of Churchill, who holds two entries on Thursday, is precocious as she cost Jaber Abdullah €140,000 at the Tattersalls Ireland Breeze-Up sale last month.

Read the full story

Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.

Subscribe to unlock
  • Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
  • Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
  • Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
  • Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
  • Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
  • Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Subscribe

Already a subscriber?Log in

author image
Newmarket correspondent

Published on inNewmarket Gallops

Last updated

iconCopy
Google

Click here to add us to your Google preferred sources or find out more here

more inNewmarket Gallops
more inBetting offers
more inNewmarket Gallops
more inBetting offers