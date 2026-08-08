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Maltese Cross in action - but it's a Gosden dark horse who catches the eye ahead of York
There was a high-powered trio in action from the William Haggas stable on the July course before 7am on Saturday, including Maltese Cross (Cieren Fallon), who finished off his exercise in the right manner when mixing it with heavyweights Dubai Honour (Michael Hills) and More Thunder (Ted Durcan) over a mile.
Maltese Cross is favourite for the Group 2 Sky Bet Great Voltigeur at York on Wednesday week, in which he will have to carry a 5lb penalty after his victory in the Group 1 Grand Prix de Paris last time.
More Thunder was held up last in the workout but showed enough in the closing stages to suggest a bold showing in his next Group 1 engagement, the Prix Jacques le Marois at Deauville next weekend. Dubai Honour is back from a break and could reappear at Newbury on Saturday.
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Published on inNewmarket Gallops
Last updated
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