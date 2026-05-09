Leading York candidate impresses before Oaks trial - plus Gosdens could have an able deputy for Field Of Gold in the Lockinge

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Legacy Link could light up day one of the Dante meeting at York on Wednesday judging by the way she surged clear of a decent handicapper at second lot on the Al Bahathri on Saturday morning under Robert Havlin.

The daughter of Dubawi was last seen finishing fourth in the Fillies' Mile at Newmarket and is entered in the Group 3 Musidora Stakes on the Knavesmire, which John and Thady Gosden won with subsequent Oaks winner Soul Sister in 2023.

Legacy Link’s dam won over a mile and a half and is a sister to Frankel.