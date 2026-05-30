Juddmonte's leading Oaks contender impresses before Epsom - plus don't miss this 900,000gns buy's potential debut next week

Click here to add us to your Google preferred sources or find out more here

The Epsom countdown is very much under way in the town and on Saturday morning its leading Betfred Oaks candidate Legacy Link appeared on the Al Bahathri at first lot.

John and Thady Gosden made use of a new tractor slot between 6.50am and 7.10am to ensure a fresh surface for the daughter of Dubawi, who swept past an 80-rated stablemate in the manner you would expect.

She looks to have moved forward from her Musidora win and her recent away day at Epsom.