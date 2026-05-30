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Newmarket Gallops
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Juddmonte's leading Oaks contender impresses before Epsom - plus don't miss this 900,000gns buy's potential debut next week
All the intel from a busy morning on Newmarket's gallops
The Epsom countdown is very much under way in the town and on Saturday morning its leading Betfred Oaks candidate Legacy Link appeared on the Al Bahathri at first lot.
John and Thady Gosden made use of a new tractor slot between 6.50am and 7.10am to ensure a fresh surface for the daughter of Dubawi, who swept past an 80-rated stablemate in the manner you would expect.
She looks to have moved forward from her Musidora win and her recent away day at Epsom.
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more inNewmarket Gallops
- William Haggas filly limbers up in style for Prix de Diane mission
- 'He's right where we want him' - Bow Echo delights George Boughey, plus an unraced two-year-old catches the eye
- Derby hope sparkles for John and Thady Gosden - plus an unraced two-year-old who could be Royal Ascot standard
- Charlie Appleby colt impresses before Sandown Listed bid as Godolphin stars are put through their paces on the Rowley Mile
- WATCH: Ombudsman steps up his preparations - plus an unbeaten filly impresses for Roger Varian ahead of a weekend assignment