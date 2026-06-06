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John Gosden 'hopeful rather than confident' on major Royal Ascot hope making the meeting - and thinks it is a big ask on return
Gold Cup winner Trawlerman took another step towards a possible return to action at Royal Ascot when heading a select group trained by John and Thady Gosden on Newmarket's July course on Saturday morning.
Not many workouts at the venue start around the bend, but that is where William Buick jumped off on the eight-year-old, with stablemate Jolly Jack Tar (Benoit de la Sayette) for company. Trawlerman appears to be nearing his peak and left his companion in his wake entering the track's dip.
John Gosden said: “We’re hopeful, rather than confident, that Trawlerman can make Royal Ascot. He pleased us this morning but the Gold Cup is a big ask first time out."
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Published on inNewmarket Gallops
Last updated
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