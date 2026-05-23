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'He's right where we want him' - Bow Echo delights George Boughey, plus an unraced two-year-old catches the eye
Our Newmarket correspondent David Milnes has the inside track from the gallops
With many yards getting their strings out at the crack of dawn on Saturday given temperatures were set to hit 30C by lunchtime, an early foray up the Cambridge Road Polytrack paid off when 2,000 Guineas winner Bow Echo was sighted.
Geoge Boughey’s unbeaten colt was having his second piece of work since his Classic triumph on May 2 and sailed by his regular partner Brasil Power in the hands of Billy Loughnane, just as he had before his impressive win on the Rowley Mile. If anything, he looks to have improved since the Guineas.
"He’s right where we want him," said Boughey after the exercise, which was a step towards the St James’s Palace Stakes at Royal Ascot next month.
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Published on inNewmarket Gallops
Last updated
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