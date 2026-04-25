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Newmarket Gallops
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Guineas trial winner steps forward ahead of Classic bid - plus John and Thady Gosden have another flying filly

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Stuart Williams is looking forward to having his first runner in a Newmarket Classic with Azleet in next Sunday’s 1,000 Guineas and sent his Nell Gwyn Stakes winner six furlongs up the secluded ‘Between The Ditches’ gallop at second lot on Saturday.

The daughter of Tasleet does not overdo herself on the gallops, saving her best for the afternoons, but she looked to have stepped forward from her trial win under Marco Ghiani and there will be worse 25-1 chances next weekend.

Azleet (Marco Ghiani) moves ahead of her lead horse
Azleet (Marco Ghiani) moves ahead of her lead horse

To bolster his Classic confidence, Williams was accompanied by part-owner Mark Tompkins, who knows all about winning Classics and recalled that his 1993 St Leger hero Bob’s Return didn't win a gallop either.

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Newmarket correspondent

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