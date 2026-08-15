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Newmarket Gallops
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Group 2 winner in top shape for Nunthorpe bid, while two Tom Clover hopes limber up with York fast approaching

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York and France clues

The latest workouts on the July course took place on Friday morning when Nunthorpe Stakes hope Cover Up kicked off a couple of pairings from the Simon and Ed Crisford stable. Just as he had before Royal Ascot, William Buick arrived to breeze the six-year-old over five furlongs at the summer venue and was not for stopping when bursting out of the Dip. 

Cover Up and William Buick at the July course on Friday morning
Cover Up: under William Buick at the July course on Friday morning

A winner of a Group 2 at the Curragh last time, on this evidence Cover Up will not be far away when he chases his first Group 1 win on the Knavesmire. 

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Newmarket correspondent

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