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Group 2 winner in top shape for Nunthorpe bid, while two Tom Clover hopes limber up with York fast approaching
York and France clues
The latest workouts on the July course took place on Friday morning when Nunthorpe Stakes hope Cover Up kicked off a couple of pairings from the Simon and Ed Crisford stable. Just as he had before Royal Ascot, William Buick arrived to breeze the six-year-old over five furlongs at the summer venue and was not for stopping when bursting out of the Dip.
A winner of a Group 2 at the Curragh last time, on this evidence Cover Up will not be far away when he chases his first Group 1 win on the Knavesmire.
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Published on inNewmarket Gallops
Last updated
- Ombudsman silences rumours with sparkling workout under William Buick ahead of blockbuster Juddmonte International clash
- Maltese Cross in action - but it's a Gosden dark horse who catches the eye ahead of York
- Royal Ascot winner and a Classic second tee up York tilts - plus Dylan Cunha handicapper impresses in Knavesmire build-up
- Electric gallop hints Crisford ace is ready for his first big test – and William Buick takes the reins at Goodwood
- The evidence from this flying Gosden colt tells me he will be very difficult to beat at York this weekend
- Ombudsman silences rumours with sparkling workout under William Buick ahead of blockbuster Juddmonte International clash
- Maltese Cross in action - but it's a Gosden dark horse who catches the eye ahead of York
- Royal Ascot winner and a Classic second tee up York tilts - plus Dylan Cunha handicapper impresses in Knavesmire build-up
- Electric gallop hints Crisford ace is ready for his first big test – and William Buick takes the reins at Goodwood
- The evidence from this flying Gosden colt tells me he will be very difficult to beat at York this weekend