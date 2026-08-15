Group 2 winner in top shape for Nunthorpe bid, while two Tom Clover hopes limber up with York fast approaching

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York and France clues

The latest workouts on the July course took place on Friday morning when Nunthorpe Stakes hope Cover Up kicked off a couple of pairings from the Simon and Ed Crisford stable. Just as he had before Royal Ascot, William Buick arrived to breeze the six-year-old over five furlongs at the summer venue and was not for stopping when bursting out of the Dip.

Cover Up: under William Buick at the July course on Friday morning

A winner of a Group 2 at the Curragh last time, on this evidence Cover Up will not be far away when he chases his first Group 1 win on the Knavesmire.