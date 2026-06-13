Go Echo: Boughey's unbeaten Classic winner leaves lead horse in final Ascot prep

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Bow Echo is the centre of attention on Friday morning

George Boughey stuck to the same formula that worked so well with Bow Echo before his 2,000 Guineas success and took his team across Newmarket to use the Al Bahathri Polytrack on Friday, with his workers pitching up just after 6am.

The unbeaten Bow Echo did not disappoint and enjoyed a final breeze under Billy Loughnane before next week's St James's Palace Stakes, leaving his old sparring partner Brasil Power somewhere in Cambridgeshire.