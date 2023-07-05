Racing Post logo
Newmarket gallops
premium

Emily Upjohn steps up preparations for Saturday's Coral-Eclipse with workout on the Al Bahathri Polytrack

There was no sign of the hood that Emily Upjohn sported in a workout on the July course when she headed a team of select fillies from Clarehaven on the Al Bahathri Polytrack at second lot on Wednesday under regular rider Bradley Bosley.

No hood required - Emily Upjohn and Bradley Bosley
No hood required - Emily Upjohn and Bradley Bosley

The John and Thady Gosden-trained four-year-old goes to Saturday’s Coral-Eclipse a fresh horse having not raced for five weeks and will bid to become the first filly since the Gosden-trained Enable in 2019 to land the 1m2f Group 1. Before that, you have to go back to Kooyonga in 1992 to find the previous female winner. 

King Of Steel builds up to Paris assignment

Despite 16mm of overnight rain making the grass gallops more workable, Roger Varian resisted using the Limekilns for his team and instead paired his Royal Ascot winners King Of Steel (Raul de Silva) and Royal Champion (Joe Scally) on the Al Bahathri. The all-weather surface had also been in need of some rain after the recent dry spell and King Of Steel looked to be enjoying the sounder surface.

David MilnesNewmarket correspondent
Published on 5 July 2023Last updated 14:00, 5 July 2023
