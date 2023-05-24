Emily Upjohn reunited with Frankie Dettori and nearing her peak ahead of proposed Epsom return



has thrived since the warmer weather has arrived in these parts in recent weeks and last year’s Oaks runner-up had the services of Frankie Dettori for the first time on turf this year when starring on the Limekilns round gallop on Wednesday morning.

John and Thady Gosden pulled the plug on a proposed trip to Dubai in March as she hadn’t quite come to herself, but she is now looking to be nearing her peak as the Group 1 Coronation Cup at Epsom on Friday week approaches.

Irish 2,000 Guineas clues