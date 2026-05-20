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Derby hope sparkles for John and Thady Gosden - plus an unraced two-year-old who could be Royal Ascot standard
The Betfred Derby dream is still alive for Saxon Street, who was among the eyecatchers from the John and Thady Gosden team on the Al Bahathri Polytrack on Wednesday morning.
Ridden by Benoit de la Sayette, the 20-1 Derby chance moved through the gears in some easy exercise with an older handicapper to suggest the Blue Riband Trial winner will take some beating in his final prep in the Listed Cocked Hat Stakes at Goodwood on Saturday.
Group 1 winner Friendly Soul has not been seen on the track since 2024 after missing last season through injury but she was partnered by Oisin Murphy in a sharp exercise with the fellow George Strawbridge-owned Morrophore. Friendly Soul has an entry at Haydock at the weekend, which she is entitled to come on for.
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Published on inNewmarket Gallops
Last updated
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