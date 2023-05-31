Derby contenders complete prep - plus a rare sighting of a former trainer

Last chance for Derby clues

King Of Steel, Passenger and Arrest enjoyed final workouts before the Betfred Derby at different times on the Al Bahathri on Wednesday. Firstly, King Of Steel looked no 100-1 chance when striding out under Raul da Silva at Roger Varian’s first lot at 6.30am.

Later, Richard Kingscote was sighted back on Passenger for Sir Michael Stoute, while Robert Havlin was preferred to Frankie Dettori on Arrest at second lot at around 9.45am for the Gosdens.