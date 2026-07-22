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Damysus impresses as Gosdens ready colt to step back up in distance at York on Saturday
James Doyle was in his Wathnan Racing jacket aboard the easy-to-spot Damysus at second lot on the Al Bahathri Polytrack on Wednesday when the colt impressed, coming clear of the same owner’s Torito. After two goes at being reinvented as a miler, the son of Frankel is stepping up to 1m2½f for the Group 2 Sky Bet York Stakes on Saturday, a distance which should play to his strengths on this evidence. Also among the John and Thady Gosden-trained ranks was William Buick, who put his intended Group 1 Nassau Stakes mount Friendly Soul through a smart exercise with Danielle (Robert Havlin).
Six furlongs only
Jockey Club Estates has this week shortened the watered gallop to six furlongs from nine to save water, a move which has affected user numbers, but Richard Spencer was out early for first go on Wednesday. The new layout suits sprinters and the action kicked off with The Man (David Egan) who was just on top of fellow speedster Gold Digger (Saffie Osborne) over four furlongs. The Man may well have needed his recent first run back since a winter campaign in Dubai and is among six entries the Rebel Racing team have in the Coral Stewards’ Cup at Goodwood on Saturday week. Spencer also worked the juveniles Walkin On The Moon (George Wood), and Motown Filly (Jack Callan) who seemed to enjoy the rare experience of some cut in the ground.
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Published on inNewmarket Gallops
Last updated
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