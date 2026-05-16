Charlie Appleby colt impresses before Sandown Listed bid as Godolphin stars are put through their paces on the Rowley Mile

Click here to add us to your Google preferred sources or find out more here

There was almost as much action on the Rowley Mile racecourse as there was on the gallops on Saturday morning where a contingent of Charlie Appleby’s top performers were put through their paces.

William Buick was aboard 2,000 Guineas absentee Talk Of New York, who turned in a sparkling exercise over seven furlongs with lead horse Anno Domini (Oscar Urbina), just as he had when winning at the track at the Craven meeting. Before that, the son of Wootton Bassett had performed well around a bend, something he is set to return to in the Listed Heron Stakes at Sandown on May 28.

In a similar exercise, Billy Loughnane rode fellow three-year-old Time To Turn, who swept out of the Dip to master lead horse Pacific Avenue (Richard Mullen) and Nation's Hope (Colm O’Donoghue). Not seen in action since winning the Group 3 Horris Hill Stakes last October, Time To Turn can be expected to improve from this and is another who has the Sandown option to get his season under way.