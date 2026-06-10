Free Bets
FREE BETSCheck out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
FREE BETSCheck out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
- More
Newmarket Gallops
premium
Big-name sprinter dazzles in final Royal Ascot prep - as a Wesley Ward juvenile leaves her stablemate behind
All the clues from Newmarket a week before the royal meeting
There was an overseas challenger for Royal Ascot everywhere you looked across town on Wednesday morning, but no-one impressed more than Japanese visitor Satono Reve (Ryan Moore).
The seven-year-old took to the Limekilns trial ground and is back for another crack at the Queen Elizabeth II Jubilee Stakes in which he finished second to Lazzat last year. He looks in even better form as he continues his preparation out of the James Horton stable at Beech Hurst.
Satono Reve (Ryan Moore) is clear of his lead horse
Ward challengers step up
Read the full story
Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.
Subscribe
Subscribe to unlock
- Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
- Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
- Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
- Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
- Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
- Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Already a subscriber?Log in
Published on inNewmarket Gallops
Last updated
Copy
more inNewmarket Gallops
- John Gosden 'hopeful rather than confident' on major Royal Ascot hope making the meeting - and thinks it is a big ask on return
- WATCH: Bow Echo continues his Royal Ascot preparations - plus a multiple Group 1 winner who appears to be progressing quickly at home
- Juddmonte's leading Oaks contender impresses before Epsom - plus don't miss this 900,000gns buy's potential debut next week
- William Haggas filly limbers up in style for Prix de Diane mission
- 'He's right where we want him' - Bow Echo delights George Boughey, plus an unraced two-year-old catches the eye
more inBetting offers
more inNewmarket Gallops
- John Gosden 'hopeful rather than confident' on major Royal Ascot hope making the meeting - and thinks it is a big ask on return
- WATCH: Bow Echo continues his Royal Ascot preparations - plus a multiple Group 1 winner who appears to be progressing quickly at home
- Juddmonte's leading Oaks contender impresses before Epsom - plus don't miss this 900,000gns buy's potential debut next week
- William Haggas filly limbers up in style for Prix de Diane mission
- 'He's right where we want him' - Bow Echo delights George Boughey, plus an unraced two-year-old catches the eye
more inBetting offers