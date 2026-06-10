Big-name sprinter dazzles in final Royal Ascot prep - as a Wesley Ward juvenile leaves her stablemate behind

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There was an overseas challenger for Royal Ascot everywhere you looked across town on Wednesday morning, but no-one impressed more than Japanese visitor Satono Reve (Ryan Moore).

The seven-year-old took to the Limekilns trial ground and is back for another crack at the Queen Elizabeth II Jubilee Stakes in which he finished second to Lazzat last year. He looks in even better form as he continues his preparation out of the James Horton stable at Beech Hurst.

Satono Reve (Ryan Moore) is clear of his lead horse

Ward challengers step up