Racing Post logo
Search iconStar iconFree Bets
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race
16:30 FontwellHorse icon
FREE BETS
Check out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
Offer
Digital Newspaper
Horse Tracker
My Bookmakers
Profile icon
Log in
Profile icon
Racing Post logo
Star iconFree Bets
Horse iconnext race off
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race
16:30 FontwellHorse icon
FREE BETS
Check out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
Offer
  • MoreChevron down
PartialLogo
Newmarket Gallops
premium

Big-name sprinter dazzles in final Royal Ascot prep - as a Wesley Ward juvenile leaves her stablemate behind

All the clues from Newmarket a week before the royal meeting

Google

Click here to add us to your Google preferred sources or find out more here

There was an overseas challenger for Royal Ascot everywhere you looked across town on Wednesday morning, but no-one impressed more than Japanese visitor Satono Reve (Ryan Moore). 

The seven-year-old took to the Limekilns trial ground and is back for another crack at the Queen Elizabeth II Jubilee Stakes in which he finished second to Lazzat last year. He looks in even better form as he continues his preparation out of the James Horton stable at Beech Hurst.

Satono Reve (Ryan Moore) is clear of his lead horse
Satono Reve (Ryan Moore) is clear of his lead horse

Ward challengers step up 

Read the full story

Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.

Subscribe to unlock
  • Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
  • Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
  • Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
  • Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
  • Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
  • Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Subscribe

Already a subscriber?Log in

author image
Newmarket correspondent

Published on inNewmarket Gallops

Last updated

iconCopy
Google

Click here to add us to your Google preferred sources or find out more here

more inNewmarket Gallops
more inBetting offers
more inNewmarket Gallops
more inBetting offers