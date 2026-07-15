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Newmarket Gallops
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An exciting juvenile catches the eye - plus a luckless Royal Ascot sprinter on track for Curragh recovery mission

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There is set to be a strong British presence in the Group 2 Sapphire Stakes at the Curragh on Saturday, including Cover Up, who worked well under Seamus O’Gorman on the Cambridge Road Polytrack on Wednesday morning.

Cover Up and Seamus O'Gorman on Wednesday morning
Cover Up and Seamus O'Gorman on Wednesday morning

The Simon and Ed Crisford-trained sprinter is on something of a recovery mission having had no luck in running when finishing 13th in the Group 1 King Charles III Stakes at Royal Ascot, where he was three and a half lengths off the winner.

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Newmarket correspondent

Published on inNewmarket Gallops

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