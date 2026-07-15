An exciting juvenile catches the eye - plus a luckless Royal Ascot sprinter on track for Curragh recovery mission

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There is set to be a strong British presence in the Group 2 Sapphire Stakes at the Curragh on Saturday, including Cover Up , who worked well under Seamus O’Gorman on the Cambridge Road Polytrack on Wednesday morning.

Cover Up and Seamus O'Gorman on Wednesday morning

The Simon and Ed Crisford-trained sprinter is on something of a recovery mission having had no luck in running when finishing 13th in the Group 1 King Charles III Stakes at Royal Ascot, where he was three and a half lengths off the winner.

Flying machine