A Group winner for John and Thady Gosden shines before Newmarket target - plus a couple of two-year-olds to note

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The classy Danielle seems to have been up the Al Bahathri Polytrack more times than the tractor in recent years and impressed on the facility in company with Morrophore on Saturday morning.

The five-year-old, who was partnered by Robert Havlin, made a successful reappearance under the same jockey in the Group 3 Bronte Cup at York last month, which was her first win over 1m6f.

John and Thady Gosden’s mare is being prepared for a tilt at the Group 2 Lancashire Oaks on July 4 for which she will not have far to go as the meeting has been switched from Haydock to Newmarket.