Newcastle and Kempton off as big chill takes its toll on all-weather tracks

The Beast from the East has been laying waste to the racing schedule even leaving its mark on the all-weather schedule, and forcing Newcastle and Kempton to cancel cards today.

All the jumps fixtures in Britain and Ireland have been wiped out until Saturday but groundstaff have been working round the clock to keep the all-weather programme going.

What to read

Cheltenham hosted its final media event in the build-up to the festival with the unveiling of the weights for the meeting's ten handicaps and final entries for the remaining four races.

With all the handicaps over-subscribed Graham Dench has provided a guide to where the cut-off points will be.

And what do the trainers themselves think will be the best chance in the handicaps?

What to watch

Tom George has one of his strongest teams heading to the meeting and he runs through his candidates.

The ground will inevitably be key too so it is always worth listening to what clerk of the course Simon Claisse has to say.

The best of Racing Post Sport

Could it be deja vu all over again when Manchester City return to London tonight to meet Arsenal, the team they spanked in Sunday's Caribao Cup Final.

Tonight's meeting is a Premier League fixture which will be shown live on Sky and Dan Childs has a bet recommendation in his big game preview.

Final thought

Big up to stable staff for keeping the show on the road at home during this weather.

