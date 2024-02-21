NEW: sign up for a free Racing Post account today and unlock premium news, tips and race replays for a limited time only
Sign up for a FREE Racing Post account today and access exclusive premium content on the Racing Post app for free for a limited time only (no payment details are required).
How to sign up for your free Racing Post account today
- Head to the Account page from the Home screen on the app
- Click on My Racing Post Account (under My Bookmaker Accounts)
- Follow the link to sign up for a free account – or log in if you have an account
- Once signed up, log in and access exclusive premium content for free for a limited time only
What you can expect when signing up for your account
Premium news and tipping content on the Racing Post app appears alongside other content on the Home screen and the News screen, with premium content marked with a small unlocked padlock on a blue background once logged in. Sign up and log in on the Racing Post today and gain immediate access to the following:
EXCLUSIVE TIPS
- Get Cheltenham Festival insight and daily tips from Pricewise expert Tom Segal, Paul Kealy, Johnny Dineen, David Jennings and more
PREMIUM NEWS
- Read exclusive Cheltenham Festival news, interviews, opinion and stable tours featuring the biggest names in racing
RACE REPLAYS
- Watch unlimited video race replays from all 86 British and Irish racecourses, the perfect form study tool
Cheltenham Festival countdown: are you ready to roar?
Sign up for a free Racing Post account today and enjoy our exclusive premium content including:
Wednesday, February 21
- 6pm: Pricewise finds the value on the National Hunt Chase and Turners Novices' Chase
- 6pm: Steve Cauthen stars in The Horses Who Made Me
Thursday, February 22
- 6pm: Our Cheltenham Stable Tours series concludes with the Irish challenge
Friday, February 23
- 4pm: Johnny Dineen with his weekly column
- 6pm: Pricewise and Paul Kealy on Saturday's big racing
Saturday, February 24
- 6pm: Fergal O'Brien discusses his bid for a first Cheltenham Festival winner in The Big Read
Sunday, February 25
- 6pm: Ben Pauling on his red-hot run and strong Cheltenham Festival team
- 6pm: Launch of The Ultimate Cheltenham Preview Night and The Greatest Ever Festival Moments
Monday, February 26
- 6pm: Willie Mullins: in-depth analysis of the Closutton maestro's immense Cheltenham squad – and where there might be value for punters
Tuesday, February 27
- 6pm: Pricewise sniffs out the value after the publication of the weights for the Cheltenham Festival handicaps
Wednesday, February 28
- 6pm: Gordon Elliott is our latest interviewee in The Horses Who Made Me
Thursday, February 29
- 6pm: Francois Doumen tells Lee Mottershead about his incredible journey to Gold Cup success with The Fellow
Friday, March 1
- 2pm: Emma Lavelle discusses Paisley Park's unlikely bid for Stayers' Hurdle glory at the age of 12
- 4pm: Johnny Dineen with his weekly column
- 6pm: Pricewise and Paul Kealy on Saturday's big racing
Saturday, March 2
- 6pm: Harry Cobden talks to Lee Mottershead about chasing titles and Cheltenham Festival winners
- 6pm: John Randall looks back 100 years to the first ever Gold Cup and explores how it grew into what it is today
Sunday, March 3
- 6pm: Peter Thomas meets the Flakey Dove team 30 years after an extraordinary Champion Hurdle triumph
Monday, March 4
- 6pm: Pricewise tipped last year's Champion Bumper winner ante-post and is back for another crack
Tuesday, March 5
- 6pm: Patrick Mullins sits down with fellow star amateur Derek O'Connor
Wednesday, March 6
- 6pm: Our brilliant The Horses Who Made Me series concludes with Paul Nicholls
Thursday, March 7
- 6pm: What does it take to win a Cheltenham Festival handicap? Keith Melrose dives into the data to find out
Friday, March 8
- 4pm: Paul Kealy, Keith Melrose and David Jennings answer your Cheltenham Festival questions
- 4pm: Johnny Dineen with his weekly column
- 6pm: Pricewise and Paul Kealy on Saturday's big racing
Saturday, March 9
- 6pm: Michael and Eddie O'Leary explain why they still can't get enough of the Cheltenham Festival in an unmissable interview
Schedule is subject to change
Published on 21 February 2024inNews
Last updated 22:00, 21 February 2024
- Saturday Horse Racing Free Bets: Get Over £130 in Betting offers at Haydock This Week
- Introducing Members' Club content on the Racing Post app - now featuring race replays
- Five years of profit in a row for Ante-Post Pricewise - subscribe to Members' Club now with 50% off for Tom Segal's Cheltenham tips!
- Introducing Members' Club content on the Racing Post app - now featuring race replays
- 2024 Dublin Racing Festival free bets: get up to £130 in betting offers for the weekend's top racing action at Leopardstown
- Saturday Horse Racing Free Bets: Get Over £130 in Betting offers at Haydock This Week
- Introducing Members' Club content on the Racing Post app - now featuring race replays
- Five years of profit in a row for Ante-Post Pricewise - subscribe to Members' Club now with 50% off for Tom Segal's Cheltenham tips!
- Introducing Members' Club content on the Racing Post app - now featuring race replays
- 2024 Dublin Racing Festival free bets: get up to £130 in betting offers for the weekend's top racing action at Leopardstown