New pool betting operator Britbet unveils logo

The logo which will replace the familiar Tote livery across 55 British racecourses this summer has been revealed by new pool betting project Britbet.

It includes the strapline "by racing, for racing" as the operation continues preparations for the end of the Tote's exclusive pool betting licence this summer.

Britbet director of communications David Williams said: "The Britbet logo will be one of the most widely seen brands on UK racecourses when we launch and we want it to be recognisable as quickly as possible.

"We wanted to show something that welcomes racegoers who may not be familiar with the on-course betting scene but which also appeals to more regular racegoers."

The logo will also feature across all Britbet's digital offerings. The project is working with Colossus Bets on new bet types.

Williams added: "We are looking to build awareness ahead of our mid-summer launch with a range of ideas around the products and the possibilities that our relationship with Colossus allows. It’s a busy time but an exciting one as we continue to work up our pre-launch plans."

The news comes shortly after it was revealed that Fred Done is in talks with a consortium of racing figures about the sale of a 25 per cent stake in the Tote.

