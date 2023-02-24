Racing Post logo
News

New features: cash out, racecards, fast results and more

To get the latest app updates and new features, head to the App Store or Google Play and download the newest version for iPhone or Android.

Cash out

Cash out your bets on all sports with Coral, Ladbrokes and William Hill

Racecards

View a racecard after the race has finished and the result is in

Fast results

View the full result as it comes in

Radio

Radio is now back on Android

Published on 24 February 2023Last updated 16:37, 24 February 2023
