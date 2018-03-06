Navan cancelled but Thurles likely to go ahead on Thursday

Jumps racing is set to return at Thurles on Thursday but Navan has been cancelled

The cold snap may be over but the remnants of Storm Emma have claimed another first victim with Navan being forced to abandon Thursday's rearranged fixture after the course was found to be unfit for racing when inspected on Tuesday because of snow cover.

Jumps fans will be relieved, however, to hear Thurles envisages no such problems on Thursday while Leopardstown is also on course to stage an eight-race card on Friday, where some Cheltenham hopefuls will gallop after racing.

David Attwood, of Leopardstown, said: “We had a very good thawing day here on Tuesday and it has left us in a good position with a view towards racing here on Friday.

“It’s very positive as far as we’re concerned and, while there is still some snow on the track, we expect it to be gone by Friday.

"It’s looking like being heavy on the hurdles track and soft-to-heavy on the chase track and there’ll be gallops after racing as well.”

Gowran Park says it is 60-40 to race on Saturday, where the ground will be heavy, and Naas are hopeful of getting the green light for Sunday’s Leinster National fixture, despite the chase course currently being unfit for racing.

