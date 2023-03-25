'My future is definitely in racing, I just won't be riding' - Bryan Cooper opens up about shock decision
Bryan Cooper hopes the next chapter of his career will include media work as well as buying and selling in the bloodstock arena following his shock decision to retire from the saddle aged 30.
The Cheltenham Gold Cup-winning jockey made the announcement on Friday evening with a statement on Twitter, later revealing that a fear of falling following a whole host of nasty injuries was the driving factor behind his departure.
However, Cooper, who rode 39 Grade 1 winners during an illustrious career including the 2016 Cheltenham Gold Cup on Don Cossack, was adamant his career in racing is not over and he is keen to pursue other avenues in the industry.
