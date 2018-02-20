Mullins runs two in race named after his record-breaker Quevega

Meri Devie is one of two Willie Mullins runners in the Quevega Mares Hurdle at Punchestown on Wednesday

3.05 Punchestown

Quevega Mares Hurdle (Listed) | 4yo+ | 2m4f50y | ATR

Meri Devie and Pravalaguna represent Willie Mullins in a race named after his Cheltenham record-breaker Quevega, who won the OLBG Mares' Hurdle at six consecutive festivals.

Mullins is looking for back-to-back wins in the race after Limini upset odds-on favourite Apple's Jade 12 months ago.

The trainer said: "Meri Devie's early season form was quite good and while her last two runs were a bit disappointing, she did have a lot of weight in a handicap at Leopardstown last time and wasn't disgraced.

"She is well-treated by the race conditions, so we're hoping for a much better performance. She seems in good form."

Pravalaguna will be making her first appearance since falling at the first hurdle in a Grade 3 event at Auteuil in June. "She's been off a long time and is just ready to start back," said Mullins. "She's a smart mare and we're hoping for a good run."

The most-recent winner in the six-runner line-up is the Jessica Harrington-trained Alletrix, who won the 2m2f Leopardstown handicap in which Meri Devie finished fifth early this month but meets Meri Devie on 21lb worse terms here.

Charles Byrnes, who has sent out two winners from his last three runners, is represented by Minnies Secret, winner of a maiden hurdle at Fairyhouse last month and who finished fifth behind Laurina in a Grade 3 event at that same track on her most recent start.

Cheltenham hopeful gears up on Kempton all-weather

Sussex Ranger is no bigger than 20-1 for the JCB Triumph Hurdle but heads to Kempton on Wednesday evening for the 1m4f handicap (6.45 RUK), with trainer Gary Moore hoping to get a win under his belt before the festival.

Last seen going down fighting to We Have A Dream in the Grade 1 Finale Hurdle at Chepstow in early January, Sussex Ranger is likely to be a warm order in class five company on his first start on the Flat since September.

Sussex Ranger (right) and Jamie Moore went down fighting to We Have A Dream at Chepstow

Fresh from his latest stint in Japan, Ryan Moore will be aboard for his father and has three rides in total on the card.

Asked whether fitness for Cheltenham or winning on Wednesday were the principal aims, the trainer said: "The sharpener is the main plan but hopefully he can do both.



"We gave him a break after Chepstow because horses need one after that race. We’re giving him a run on the Flat just to get his eye back in and sharpen him up."



The Simon Dow-trained Native Fighter, drawn in stall one, looks to be among the main dangers to Sussex Ranger, who will race from stall ten of 11.

