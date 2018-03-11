Racing Post Home
Menu
Next Race Newspaper
Free Bets
My Account
Tracker
Search
Cheltenham 2018 IRISH STARS

Mullins and Elliott big guns stretch their legs at Cheltenham

Display:
Ears pricked: Racing Post Arkle favourite Footpad glances at the course with groom Syed Raza
Ears pricked: Racing Post Arkle favourite Footpad glances at the course with groom Syed Raza
Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)
Settling in: Faugheen takes a look at the familiar surroundings with groom Rachel Robins
Settling in: Faugheen takes a look at the familiar surroundings with groom Rachel Robins
Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)
Morning stretch: Sky Bet Supreme Novices’ Hurdle market leader Getabird exercises under rider Sonny Carey
Morning stretch: Sky Bet Supreme Novices’ Hurdle market leader Getabird exercises under rider Sonny Carey
Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)
Out in front: Special Tiara leads Henry de Bromhead’s string to the gallops on the inside of the course
Out in front: Special Tiara leads Henry de Bromhead’s string to the gallops on the inside of the course
Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)
Star mare: Apple’s Jade shows the way across the course to a selection of Gordon Elliott’s team
Star mare: Apple’s Jade shows the way across the course to a selection of Gordon Elliott’s team
Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)
Inspecting conditions: Seven Barrows maestro Nicky Henderson walks the course with two trusted assistants
Inspecting conditions: Seven Barrows maestro Nicky Henderson walks the course with two trusted assistants
Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

Related stories

Douvan dilemma: which race should the star chaser contest? Been there, done that – horses with all-important Cheltenham Festival form Four Flat breds who could make their mark at the home of jump racing Festival shock as Douvan likely to tackle Ryanair rather than Champion Chase 'I'm a shoeaholic. I have more shoes than the horses in the yard' Blackbow and co aiming to fly the flag for British point-to-pointers
Bookmaker
Price
E.W. Terms
bet365
Ladbrokes
Betway
William Hill
Coral
Paddy Power
Sporting
BetVictor
Sky bet
Boylesport
RaceBets