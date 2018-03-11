Mullins and Elliott big guns stretch their legs at Cheltenham 2:23PM, MAR 11 2018 Display: Ears pricked: Racing Post Arkle favourite Footpad glances at the course with groom Syed RazaEdward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos) Settling in: Faugheen takes a look at the familiar surroundings with groom Rachel RobinsEdward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos) Morning stretch: Sky Bet Supreme Novices’ Hurdle market leader Getabird exercises under rider Sonny CareyEdward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos) Out in front: Special Tiara leads Henry de Bromhead’s string to the gallops on the inside of the courseEdward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos) Star mare: Apple’s Jade shows the way across the course to a selection of Gordon Elliott’s teamEdward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos) Inspecting conditions: Seven Barrows maestro Nicky Henderson walks the course with two trusted assistantsEdward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)