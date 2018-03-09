Mr Scaramanga bids for valuable all-weather prize

Cheltenham may be just a matter of days away but the £50,000 Sunbets.co.uk Lincoln Trial Handicap (2.05) at Wolverhampton reminds us that the start of the Flat turf season is just around the corner too.

Top weight Mr Scaramanga does not hold an entry in the Doncaster curtain raiser a fortnight on Saturday, but his credentials for this valuable ITV4-televised prize on what is Wolverhampton's biggest day of the year are there for all to see.

Narrowly beaten in good-class Lingfield handicaps on his last two starts, he represents the bang-in-form Simon Dow stable which boasts an impressive strike-rate of 23 per cent so far this year.

“Mr Scaramanga is in great form and coming to hand nicely,” said the Epsom trainer.



“He's firmly on course for the All-Weather Championships meeting at Lingfield at the end of the month and this looks a good warm-up.”

Big Country, who does hold the Lincoln entry, boasts a 100 per cent all-weather record with two wins from two starts, and started just 7-1 for the Cambridgeshire last autumn.

He ought to run a big race, while it would be no surprise if Richard Fahey, successful with Nimr 12 months ago, won it again with either last Saturday’s fluent Lingfield scorer Constantino or course and distance winner Third Time Lucky.

“Constantino won in good style last weekend,” said Fahey. “He’s better on the all-weather than on turf.

“Third Time Lucky has been struggling to find his form a bit, but he has edged down the weights as a result.”

William Haggas may have been forced to rule likely warm favourite Original Choice out of the Lincoln Trial with a dirty scope, but he holds solid claims with the Ryan Moore-ridden Second Thought in the Listed Sunbets.co.uk Lady Wulfruna Stakes (3.15).

The Kodiac colt finished runner-up to Harry Angel in the Group 2 Sandy Lane Stakes at Haydock last May as a three-year-old and boasts an official rating of 107.

Haggas said: “He’s fine. He's enjoyed a nice break over the winter and goes to Wolverhampton in good form. He’s ready for this race.”

Moore is an eyecatching booking by Dow for Ojala, who seeks a fourth successive win in the 32Red.com Handicap (3.50) after victories at Salisbury, Lingfield and Kempton.

“He’s progressing nicely and going the right way,” said Dow. “He’s a strong-bodied colt from the same family as Sole Power, and has plenty of scope.”

In the evening the Haggas-trained Dal Harraild, who could develop into a Melbourne Cup contender this year, makes his seasonal reappearance at Chelmsford in the totetrifecta Pick The 1,2,3 Conditions Stakes 7.45) over two miles.

Paul Hanagan, whose only previous ride aboard Dal Harraild resulted in a 1m6f Listed-race victory at York last May, is back in the saddle.

“It’s his first run for a bit but I’m looking forward to getting him out again,” said Haggas.