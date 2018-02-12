Racing Post Home
News TODAY'S BIRTHDAYS

MP Sir Nicholas Soames is among those celebrating on Monday

Happy baa'thday: Sir Nicholas Soames (centre), pictured watching the 'Lamb National' at Ascot, is 70
Chris Jackson
John Hawkes 69 
Australian Hall of Fame trainer

Stephen Wallis 61 
JCR group director of international & racing relations

Cahir O’Sullivan 83 
Chief executive of the Turf Club 1976-99

Malcolm Kimmins 81 
Co-owner of Bobs Worth

Vincent Viola 62 
Co-owner of Always Dreaming

Paddy Young 42 
Five-time US champion jump jockey

Hironobu Tanabe 34
Rider of Eishin Apollon & Copano Rickey

Pat Morgan 82 
Rider of Wyndburgh

Carl Domino 74 
Trainer of Pass The Line & Tri To Watch

Aidan Shiels 56 
Owner of Benefficient

Nick Browne 80 
Co-owner of Magical Memory & Cadeaux Cher

Jim Turner 72 
Trainer of Inn At The Top & Rosie Redman

Bill Morris 83 
Former Kidderminster trainer

Richard Westropp 53 
Stipendiary steward

Countess De La Warr 72 
Joint-owner of Junk Bond & Tidemark

Sir Nicholas Soames 70 
MP & racehorse owner

Keith Loads 62 
Former amateur rider

