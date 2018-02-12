MP Sir Nicholas Soames is among those celebrating on Monday
John Hawkes 69
Australian Hall of Fame trainer
Stephen Wallis 61
JCR group director of international & racing relations
Cahir O’Sullivan 83
Chief executive of the Turf Club 1976-99
Malcolm Kimmins 81
Co-owner of Bobs Worth
Vincent Viola 62
Co-owner of Always Dreaming
Paddy Young 42
Five-time US champion jump jockey
Hironobu Tanabe 34
Rider of Eishin Apollon & Copano Rickey
Pat Morgan 82
Rider of Wyndburgh
Carl Domino 74
Trainer of Pass The Line & Tri To Watch
Aidan Shiels 56
Owner of Benefficient
Nick Browne 80
Co-owner of Magical Memory & Cadeaux Cher
Jim Turner 72
Trainer of Inn At The Top & Rosie Redman
Bill Morris 83
Former Kidderminster trainer
Richard Westropp 53
Stipendiary steward
Countess De La Warr 72
Joint-owner of Junk Bond & Tidemark
Sir Nicholas Soames 70
MP & racehorse owner
Keith Loads 62
Former amateur rider