MP Sir Nicholas Soames is among those celebrating on Monday

John Hawkes 69

Australian Hall of Fame trainer



Stephen Wallis 61

JCR group director of international & racing relations



Cahir O’Sullivan 83

Chief executive of the Turf Club 1976-99



Malcolm Kimmins 81

Co-owner of Bobs Worth



Vincent Viola 62

Co-owner of Always Dreaming



Paddy Young 42

Five-time US champion jump jockey



Hironobu Tanabe 34

Rider of Eishin Apollon & Copano Rickey



Pat Morgan 82

Rider of Wyndburgh



Carl Domino 74

Trainer of Pass The Line & Tri To Watch



Aidan Shiels 56

Owner of Benefficient



Nick Browne 80

Co-owner of Magical Memory & Cadeaux Cher



Jim Turner 72

Trainer of Inn At The Top & Rosie Redman



Bill Morris 83

Former Kidderminster trainer



Richard Westropp 53

Stipendiary steward



Countess De La Warr 72

Joint-owner of Junk Bond & Tidemark



Sir Nicholas Soames 70

MP & racehorse owner



Keith Loads 62

Former amateur rider