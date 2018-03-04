Morning check for Lingfield as Southwell likely to provide return of jumping

Jump racing is set to return in Britain on Monday, but Lingfield's meeting is subject to a 7.30am inspection.

Officials at the Surrey track inspected on Sunday morning, but another check is needed as the course is frozen in places. It is hoped temperatures rising to 8C on Sunday will have brought enough of a thaw.

There are no concerns over Southwell's jumps fixture on Monday, however, with no inspection planned.

The going there was described as soft on Sunday when the temperature reached 7C. It was forecast to remain above freezing overnight.

There has been no jumping in Britain since last Monday, prompting the BHA to programme an all-weather bumper card at Kempton on Monday, when Wolverhampton stages a conventional Flat meeting on its artificial surface.

Newcastle and Exeter's meetings on Tuesday are subject to 8am inspections on Monday, however. Newcastle remained snowbound on Sunday and although there had been some improvement at Exeter with the snow thawing, parts of the course were still frozen and there was also some waterlogging.

There are no concerns for the jumps meetings at Fontwell and Catterick on Wednesday.

Prospects table

MONDAY

Kempton (AW) No problems anticipated

Leopardstown Cancelled

Southwell Officials "optimistic" that the course will be fit to race

Lingfield Inspection on Monday at 7.30am

Wolverhampton (AW) No problems anticipated

TUESDAY

Newcastle Remains under snow. Inspection 8am Monday

Exeter Some snow on course, which is frozen in places with some waterlogging. Inspection 8am Monday

Southwell (AW) No problems anticipated

WEDNESDAY

Catterick No problems anticipated

Fontwell No problems anticipated

Lingfield (AW) No problems anticipated

Kempton (AW) No problems anticipated

