Monzino aiming to show similar zest for life as evergreen Chapman

Despite being a month shy of his 80th birthday Michael Chapman still goes to the gym and plays racket sports and the trainer is hoping his enthusiasm rubs off on Monzino as the ten-year-old reaches his own milestone at Fakenham on Friday.

Monzino, a six-time winner on the all-weather but without victory in 24 jumps starts, makes his 100th appearance in the four-runner 2m7½f novice handicap hurdle (3.50) worth £11,300, just three days after finishing down the field on the Fibresand at Southwell.

"There are always small fields at Fakenham and you're never quite sure what's going to happen, and there's good prize-money on offer too," said Chapman.

"If he was going to Fakenham on Friday he would have had a gallop on Tuesday, so instead of that he ran at Southwell, where he hated the kickback.

"He has been hurdling before and is a big strong horse who is very straightforward and genuine."

Chapman is aiming to bring to an end his long wait for a winner stretching back to July 2016, while amateur rider Alison Clarke is searching for a first success under rules.

"Alison is a good, experienced rider but she's having trouble getting an English licence so she has to ride on a Irish one," said Chapman, who has nine in training at his Market Rasen base.

"We don't have a team of horses capable of winning many races but a lot have claims of being placed."

Read The Briefing from 8.30am daily on racingpost.com with all the day's latest going, weather, market moves and non-runner news