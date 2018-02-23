Mitchouka goes for fourth win to cement Cheltenham claims

1.45 Fairyhouse

Winning Fair Juvenile Hurdle | Grade 3 | 4yo | 2m | ATR

Mitchouka, a model of consistency with three wins and three placed efforts from six attempts over hurdles, bids to bring up a seasonal century for jockey Davy Russell and put himself bang in the Cheltenham Festival picture.

Two of Mitchouka's successes have been achieved over this course and trainer Gordon Elliott said: "He's in good order. His form seems the best in the race and he looks the one they have to beat."

The son of Creachadoir holds entries in the Sky Bet Supreme Novices' Hurdle, the Boodles Fred Winter Handicap Hurdle and the JCB Triumph Hurdle, for which he is a 25-1 shot.



Mitchouka's five rivals in this event – named after the 1963 Champion Hurdle winner trained by George Spencer – include Charles O'Brien's dual winner Mastermind, who is entered for the Fred Winter at the festival.

Itsalonglongroad, who is making his hurdling debut, and Big Ego, who finished second to impressive winner Saldier at Gowran Park a week ago, are both entered in the Triumph.

Randalls Ur Poet is visored for the first-time having been placed in all but one of his eight previous attempts over hurdles.

Read exclusive previews of from 6pm daily on racingpost.com