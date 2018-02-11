Mile winner World Approval back with a gritty win in Florida

Report: USA, Saturday

Tampa Bay Downs: Tampa Bay Stakes (Grade 3) 1m½f | 4yo+ | turf

Breeders' Cup Mile winner World Approval (John Velazquez/Mark Casse) landed odds of 1-5 on his return to action in the Grade 3 Tampa Bay Stakes but had to work harder than that might imply to see off Forge by half a length.

On his first start since winning at Del Mar in early November, World Approval sat off the early pace and, avoiding an incident on the far turn where Doctor Mounty and Cheyenne's Colonel fell, took over in the straight and was always holding on despite seeming to tire.

There was no clear indication from Casse over World Approval's next target, although it had previously been mentioned that the six-year-old would be considered for the Dubai Turf on World Cup day at Meydan.

Forge has now finished second on three of his four starts for Bill Mott since moving from Sir Michael Stoute, for whom he finished third to Ribchester in the 2016 Jersey Stakes at Royal Ascot.

The Tampa Bay Stakes was the third of three Grade 3 races on the Tampa card, following the Lambholm South Endeavour Stakes (won by Dona Bruja) on turf and Sam F Davis Stakes on dirt (won by Flameaway).

Also on Saturday

Santa Anita: Santa Maria Stakes (Grade 2) 1m½f | 4yo+ f/m | dirt

Another short-priced favourite, Unique Bella (Mike Smith/Jerry Hollendorfer), won in a manner more befitting the billing as she swept to a nine-length success in the feature Santa Maria Stakes at Santa Anita.

Sent off at 1-10, the daughter of Tapit followed up her maiden Grade 1 success in the La Brea Stakes at the same course on Boxing Day with an easy win returned to an extended mile.

Smith's only mount of the day, Unique Bella broke smartly and made all, easing clear in the straight. with Mopotism, a winner in the grade last time, giving vain chase in second.

It was a seventh win in the nine-race career of the four-year-old, who looks set to be one of America's leading older female horses this year.

Later on the Santa Anita card there were also graded-race wins for 2016 Breeders' Cup Turf Sprint second Om in the Thunder Road Stakes and Kanthaka in the San Vincente Stakes.



Gulfstream Park: Gulfstream Park Turf (Grade 1) 1m1f | 4yo+ | turf

The only Grade 1 race in the States on Saturday also took place in Florida, as 13-5 favourite Heart To Heart (Julien Leparoux/Brian Lynch) won the Gulfstream Park Turf Stakes.

It was probably a weak race for the grade, with the winner gaining a first Grade 1 success at the eighth attempt (though he had been second three times). It did however provide a thrilling finish, with the winner holding up by just a neck from Kurilov, with Hi Happy a length away in third and leading the bunched main body of the field.

Over the same course and distance half an hour later Elysea's World won the Grade 3 Suwannee River Stakes by a similar neck margin from Dream Awhile.

