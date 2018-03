Mike de Kock is among those with cause to celebrate today

Mike de Kock 54

Eight-time champion trainer in South Africa



Mark Casse 57

Canadian Hall of Fame trainer

Julie Cecil 76

Trainer of Alderbrook & Kingfisher Mill



Cliff Lines 83

Shergar’s work-rider



Derek Meredith 68

Trainer of Cardmania



Gary Mandella 46

Trainer of Taste Of Paradise & Silentio



Mike Pender 52

Trainer of Jeranimo & Ultimate Eagle



John Ed Anthony 79

Owner of Temperence Hill & Vanlandingham



Allan Stennett 71

Owner of Blowing Wind & Ballynagour



Omar Moreno 33

North American champion apprentice 2010



Ray Hutchinson 64

Six-time champion male amateur Flat rider



Emily Jones 46

Former champion lady rider



Seamus O’Gorman 50

Rider of Spinning & Knock Knock



John Rose 77

Former chairman at Market Rasen & Nottingham



Kevin Keegan 67

Joint owner-breeder of Funfair Wane



Phil Dent 68

Co-owner of Mersing



Lord Bolton 64

Leyburn permit-holder



Daniel Steele 32

Henfield permit-holder



Alison Yardley 50

Assistant to George Yardley



Will Edmeades 66

Bloodstock agent



Tom Burlinson 62

Australian film star (Phar Lap)

Charlie Tate 41

Punter & Cheltenham fanatic